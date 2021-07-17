VoteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,417.51 and $21.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00300193 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00117955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000286 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

