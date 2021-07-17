VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $158,577.66 and $164.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

