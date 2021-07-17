Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.35. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

VOYA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,306. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

