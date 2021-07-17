Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $33.73 million and approximately $233,947.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

