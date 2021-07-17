Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363,520.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and $363,520.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.28 or 0.00791563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

