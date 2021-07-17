W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

WPC stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

