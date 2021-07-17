W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $7,668,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

