W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 700,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

