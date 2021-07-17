W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $76.73. 632,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

