Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.84 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $37.84 million and $1.63 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.34 or 0.06008355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00134479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,093,084 coins and its circulating supply is 77,372,052 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.