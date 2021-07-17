Wanchain Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $97.02 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00234176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00033693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,353,554 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

