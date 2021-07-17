Warp Finance (WARP) Hits One Day Volume of $6,016.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $351,534.00 and approximately $6,016.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $75.21 or 0.00238904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

