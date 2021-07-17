Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Waters worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Waters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $128,787,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $370.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

