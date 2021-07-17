Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $226,433.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.18 million and $226,433.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00144345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.59 or 1.00480033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

