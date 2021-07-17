WaykiChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.32 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

