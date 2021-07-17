WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Hits $280.18 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002993 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $280.18 million and $19.15 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00146359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.30 or 0.99580816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.