WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.24% of WD-40 worth $94,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WDFC opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

