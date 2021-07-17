WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $95.44. 1,216,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,652. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

