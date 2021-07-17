WeOwn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,039.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $852,822.72 and approximately $107,039.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00817074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

