Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $44.93. 960,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

