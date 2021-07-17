West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST opened at $373.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $377.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

