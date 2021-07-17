Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 574,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

