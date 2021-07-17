Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

