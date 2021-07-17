Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 754,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

