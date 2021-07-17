Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

