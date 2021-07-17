WHALE (WHALE) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. WHALE has a market cap of $40.53 million and $122,628.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00020996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.