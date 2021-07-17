Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHITF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Whitehaven Coal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

