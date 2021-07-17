Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $589.35 or 0.01859429 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $135,458.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.98 or 0.99557398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

