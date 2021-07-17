Wing Price Tops $16.68 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Wing coin can now be bought for $16.68 or 0.00051732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $29.55 million and $22.78 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,896,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,474 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

