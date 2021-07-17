Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0371

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $14,508.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

