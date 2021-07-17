WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $240.45 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $240.45 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.