Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Winmark worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Winmark by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $150.03 and a 52-week high of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 324.37% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

