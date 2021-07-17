Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wipro by 63.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wipro by 77.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

