WOM Protocol Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $224,200.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00803991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

