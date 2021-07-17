Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 839.50 ($10.97). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 126,467 shares trading hands.

WKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

