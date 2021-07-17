WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 284,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WPP by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $64.89. 121,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,864. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.