Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $192.63 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $192.63 or 0.00605442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $370,037.67 and $1,911.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.50 or 0.99737425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

