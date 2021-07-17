Wrapped NXM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.18 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $83.37 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $49.71 or 0.00157309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

