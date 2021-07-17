WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $121.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.