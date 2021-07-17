Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,184 shares of company stock worth $15,161,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

