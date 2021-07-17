Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $17.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the lowest is $7.78 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

