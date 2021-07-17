Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 798.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

XNCR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

