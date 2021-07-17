XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 15.3% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lansing Management LP owned about 0.16% of XPO Logistics worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 2,179,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

