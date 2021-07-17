Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 201.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

