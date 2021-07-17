Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $619,866.94 and $6,963.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,310.58 or 1.00276026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

