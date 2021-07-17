YENTEN (YTN) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $106,862.13 and $190.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

