YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0004 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $11,939.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.