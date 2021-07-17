YIELD App Trading Down 13.3% This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $39.56 million and $363,556.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00801827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,508,581 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

