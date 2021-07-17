Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0366 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $220,262.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

