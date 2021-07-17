yOUcash Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $384.44 million and $79,974.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

